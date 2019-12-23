The Gift of Friendship: Two Linton High students surprise their best bud with Christmas gift

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)-- Rebecca Mayfield said she was fearful to send her son Rogan to high school.

Rogan has autism.

"One of the things that worried me was that he was that he wouldn't be accepted. Other kids would pick on him or make fun of him," said Rebecca.

But two students changed her mind. We sat down with Jayden Miller and Josh Pyne, they're good pals with Rogan.

Rogan was there but wanted his friends to share the story.

They told us they wanted to get him something special for Christmas.

This, however, was no ordinary gift.

"When josh told me what he wanted to get him I looked at Josh I said, there's no way I said there's no way," said Miller.

"He told me they were his two favorite lego sets on the website he kept looking I was like we can do it..we ..we can do it," said Pyne.

Rogan wanted an Imperial Star Destroyer from the movie Star Wars.

They say it's one of the largest lego sets on the website.

It had a heavy cost too.

Josh and Jayden were up for a challenge.

With the help of 40 people and $855 later, they bought their best bud exactly what he wanted.

"I believe your quote was oh my goodness gravy. You being that excited and that appreciative made our Christmas," said Miller as he looked at Rogan.

With more than 400 pages of instructions and nearly 5,000 pieces later the friends are work on the set together.

They even got a card signed with everyone who pitched in for Rogan.

Josh and Jayden say they didn't do this for attention.

Rebecca says she'll never forget what everyone did for her son.

"We've got people watching out for him at school. They have stepped up and have been friends to Rogan. Made his high school years much easier I think," said Rebecca.