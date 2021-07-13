The Garrison Flag - the importance of the symbolism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During News 10 live coverage of Detective Greg Ferency's Tuesday services, we gave you a live look at Detective Ferency's coach going under the Garrison Flag.

It was set up near Brown and Wabash in Terre Haute.

The American flag is one of the most significant symbols to our nation and fallen officers.

Once the flag is in place, Ferency's funeral coach and those involved in his procession are the only ones allowed to pass underneath.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor Detective Ferency. Some that our crews found were members of the Terre Haute North Football team.

They told us that coming out was especially important because one of their teammates was related to Ferency.

"We're sending our prayers to his family, we just want to say that he should rest in peace," Football player Donald Dean said.

The flag was taken down shortly after the procession. Many people our crews talked with waited hours to honor Detective Ferency.