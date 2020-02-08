Clear
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project has announced dates for its 2020 prom dress and tux giveaway

This giveaway is open to students in Vigo County and surrounding counties.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 9:07 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information for you about a popular Wabash Valley giveaway.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project has announced dates for the 2020 Prom Dress and Tux Giveaway.

It will be Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. Students just need to come to the Vigo County YMCA.

They can try on dresses until they find the one.

GARRETT SANDS KINDNESS PROJECT OFFERS FREE PROM DRESSES TO GIRLS IN NEED

Students must be there to get a dress. This giveaway is open to students in Vigo County and surrounding counties.

Right now, Kindness Project volunteers are accepting prom dress donations. You can stop by the YMCA on Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 to donate.

The group is also accepting donations for tux rentals.

You can also reach out to volunteers through the Garrett Sands Kindness Project page for more ways to donate.

