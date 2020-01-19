The Flu can spread in many places including church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's silent but can be deadly. You could even catch it in your place of worship.

"It was pretty bad. It was very draining, you know what I mean, it took everything out of me," said Joseph Marcinkus. He just got over the flu last week.

He said he caught it at work but started feeling it while working with one of the church's outreach programs. Marcinkus said he stayed far away from crowds while he was sick.

"I didn't want to like perpetuate it. I couldn't physically get up and move and go do the things that I need to do it rendered me kind of helpless," said Marcinkus.

But churches like The Bridge in Terre Haute are perfect places for the virus to spread.

"We have the door greeters that are meeting you at the door, shaking your hand hugging your neck, telling you they love you, you're going to reverse that process out the door," said Pastor of the church Billy Joe Henry.

He said he meets and greets nearly 450 people a week by shaking hands and giving hugs.

That's why there are numerous hand sanitizing stations around the church.

Pastor Henry said tissues are always nearby.

"When you clean the door handles and stuff like that in between services in all that you want to get everything as clean as possible as you can," said Pastor Henry.

Flu symptoms are things like are coughing, a fever, headaches or stuffy nose. Marcinkus said it may be okay to miss a day of church to keep everyone else healthy.

"You're just looking out for yourself you can't really make money you can't really be productive you can't take care of your family," said Marcinkus.

Flu shots are still available. If you need to get yours you can head over to your pharmacy or doctor's office.