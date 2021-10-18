"She loved everyone she came into contact with" -- Farmersburg community mourns the loss of Mallorie Cochran

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Mallorie Cochran's loss is being felt by the entire Farmersburg community and anyone who knew her.

She was a very active junior at North Central High School -- an athlete and a student leader.

The impact she left on the Farmersburg community is evident through the words and actions of her peers witnessed Monday.

North Central Farmersburg principal Nancy Liston told News 10 Mallorie, or Mal as everyone liked to call her, did it all.

Liston says if you were trying to describe a well-rounded individual, you could quite literally just point them to Mal.

"She was president of the junior class, she was cross country, track, basketball, played softball as a freshman...National Honor Society...National Beta Club...sang in the choir at one time."

As a sophomore, Mal ran the 1600 and the 3200 meter events.

Track coach Jamie Huff told News 10 she was on track to be the number one distance runner this season, and even a captain her senior year.

Not only was Mal the spitting image of a star student-athlete, but she is described as the kindest soul…

"She loved everyone that she came into contact with...she might not have liked them at the moment, but she loved with all that she had," Huff said.

That's how the trending #lovelikeMAL came to be.

Huff says that the track team has plans of using this motto for the season in remembrance of their beloved teammate.

"The track team is a big family and they have pulled together and started to really think about what ways they can honor Mallorie...not just immediately, but in the season to come and the years to come after that."

The track team also has plans of dedicating an invitational in Mallorie's name.

And the school has plans of honoring Mallorie with a bench made out of plastic bottle caps.

If you would like to join in on the cause -- you can send bottle cap donations to the school.

The address is:

910 E County Road 975 N

Farmersburg, IN 47850 United States.