The FDA and CDC approve booster shots for all adults

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The FDA has authorized Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. The decision comes at a crucial time where winter months are approaching and a spike in cases is predicted to occur.

Adults are eligible for the booster shot six months after they have received their second dose. Booster shots will add an extra level of protection.

Friday, the CDC approved of this and then adults will be able to receive the shots as soon as this weekend. Knox County Health Officer, Dr. Alan Stewart, encourages adults to get the booster shots as soon as possible if eligible.

"The FDA and the CDC felt the vaccines were doing the job, were giving protection. even when we saw breakthrough cases they were less severe" says Stewart.

He says the vaccine lowers your chances of developing a serious case of COVID-19.

"The people who got that were not very ill, the chance of hospitalization was very slim, and the incidence of being on a ventilator or death was extremely slim," he says.

Although many people are excited to receive their booster shots, others are hesitant. Some say they don't want to develop the possible side effects they have heard other people experience.

"I haven't been getting good results into people who got the shots or got the booster," says Derryl Merriweather.

Others say this booster shot will further protect them and their loved ones.

"My doctors recommend it our good county local physicians recommend it and encourage people to get it so I think it's time to get it done," says Darrell Felling.

Click here to find a testing site near you.