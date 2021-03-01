The FBI warns you against this new type of scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A new kind of scam is taking shape as COVID-19 vaccines rollout nationwide. Since the start of the pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has recorded an increase in scams. The reason, more people staying inside and being online.

As coronavirus vaccines rollout, and registering for vaccine appointments happen online, the FBI wants to warn you about scammers targetting you.

These scams can come in the form of fake emails, fake websites, and fake social media posts.

Special Agent Spencer Brooks said, "Sometimes the bad actors are able to make those things look legitimate, and people click on them and think that they're registering, but then if somebody has done that and they're asked to provide information that you wouldn't normally provide, like your social security number, or you're asked to provide payment, that's when you need to stop."

Agent brooks said scammers are trying to capitalize on peoples' fear of COVID-19.

He told News 10 scammers are tricking people by saying things like 'if you pay a certain amount, you'll get moved up on the list to get a vaccine,' or 'You need to get other tests done before you get the vaccine, and you have to pay for those as well.'

Agent Brooks said you shouldn't pay for anything related to the vaccine at all.

He said if you're having to pay for something related to the COVID-19 vaccine then that's a sign you're getting scammed.

Agent Brooks said, "The main thing that goes back to all financial scams is if it doesn't make sense, and you're asked to pay for something you shouldn't have to pay for, or you absolutely know that you don't, like the vaccine, then that's a red flag."

Agent brooks said to avoid getting scammed you should only go to trusted government websites, or trusted medical sites to sign up to get the vaccine.

He said doing this will lessen your chance of getting scammed.

If you have been a victim of these scams, or if you see something that doesn't seem right, you can report it directly to the FBI.

