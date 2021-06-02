The FBI wants you to be aware of a new scam that you may see on your phone

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The FBI in Indianapolis wants to warn you about a new scam involving your phone. Nationwide the FBI has seen this in other states, but now, it's here in Indiana.

The scam is coming in the form of a text message sent to your cell phone. The messages are claiming to come from the Department of Workforce Development.

But the FBI said scammers are trying to get access to your personal information.

Right now, you may be seeing messages regarding unemployment benefits. The text will include a link at the bottom of the message. The FBI said you should not click this link.

If you do, you could allow scammers access to your personal information.

The FBI told News 10 that already over $120,000 have been scammed from Hoosiers all through text or emails.

The FBI adds the department of workforce development will never send a text to verify your eligibility for unemployment benefits.

They if you receive a text from the Department of Workforce Development, you should report it to the FBI immediately.

