The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI)- The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point grew by three today.
Two girls and one boy tiger joined the center.
The cats came from Texas. The rescue center says a private owner was forced to give-up the felines due to their living conditions.
