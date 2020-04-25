The Do's and Don'ts of wearing a face mask

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Wearing a face mask has become a new part of our normal lives.

It's one of the best ways to keep you and your family protected while in public.

But there is a right and wrong way to wear one of these.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said masks can be used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Elder said it's important to make sure the masks covers both your nose and mouth.

Yes, the mask may be a little snug, but Elder said that's a good thing.

You want to make sure the mask fits and is as tight as possible to your face that way it creates a barrier.

"When I've had to go to the store I've seen more and more people wearing masks and that's great because that is going to protect us and that's going to help us get back in society better let's nip this and flatten the curb so we can get back to life as it was," said Elder.

You may have a mask that's cloth material.

Elder said you should wash cloth-like masks every day after you use them.