TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers, it's time to take the track. On Wednesday, you can see racers in action.

That's when the Don Smith Classic is set to take place. The fun gets underway at 3 pm and hot laps start at 6:30.

Racing starts at 8 pm.

You can buy tickets here. They are $25 for general admission and $15. Kids 11 and under will get in for free.