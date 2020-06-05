The Deming Park Pool is set to open Monday - here's what you need to know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Deming Park Pool in Terre Haute is set to open on Monday.

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Director says there are guidelines you need to know.

85 guests can be inside the pool gate at any time.

Officials recommend guests wear masks while outside of the water. Lounge chairs and picnic tables have been spaced for social distancing.

When you leave a chair or table, you will need to let staff know. That way they can disinfect for the next people that sit.

Park leaders ask that everyone be patient as people adjust to these changes together.