Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The Daily Clintonian Stops Publication due to COVID-19

A staple of the Clinton community is closing its doors for the time being due to the impact from the Coronavirus. Friday was the last day of publication for The Daily Clintonian Newspaper for the foreseeable future.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 6:14 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A staple of the Clinton community is closing its doors for the time being due to the impact from the Coronavirus. Friday was the last day of publication for The Daily Clintonian Newspaper for the foreseeable future.

The Daily Clintonian in Clinton, Indiana has been in business since 1936. Unfortunately, they will be ceasing publication beginning April 11th. News 10 spoke with Publisher of the newspaper George Carey on the phone. He talked about what caused this move.

Carey is the President of Clinton Color Crafters which is the corporation that owns the Daily Clintonian. He and his sister own all stock in the corporation.

LINK | AREA NEWSPAPERS ANNOUNCE CHANGES DUE TO LOSS OF ADVERTISING

Carey says it was their decision to stop publication of the newspaper. This is simply due to the struggling economy because of COVID-19. Carey says that nobody is advertising, there’s no money to run the business.

In his words, he said, “we don’t have a choice”. Carey said although necessary, this was a very tough decision.

“It’s emotionally painful quite frankly,” he said, “We’ve had a ton of employees, thousands of carrier people—kids. They’ve been very good through the years.”

Carey says that their corporation, Clinton Color Crafters will still function and be in use for things like job printing and direct mail, but the future of the newspaper is uncertain.

“We just gotta wait and see how the cards fall on this economy and everything,” Carey concluded, “We’re going to run our business, Clinton Color Crafters, as long as we can.”

Carey says that they have received hundreds of phone calls, letters, and emails complimenting them on everything they’ve done over the last 60-70 years. There’s no question this newspaper will be missed by its community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute church hands out Easter Eggs with food for children

Image

Local church makes changes to its soup kitchen hours

Image

The Daily Clintonian Stops Publication due to COVID-19

Image

Signs start popping up in Brazil to honor area 'superheroes'

Image

Friday evening forecast

Image

United Way emergency fund

Image

Vigo County Public Library uses 3-D printers to help with COVID-19 response

Image

Union Health makes changes at downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Area newspapers announce changes due to loss of advertising

Image

Getting your car ready for storms

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus