The Daily Clintonian Stops Publication due to COVID-19

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A staple of the Clinton community is closing its doors for the time being due to the impact from the Coronavirus. Friday was the last day of publication for The Daily Clintonian Newspaper for the foreseeable future.

The Daily Clintonian in Clinton, Indiana has been in business since 1936. Unfortunately, they will be ceasing publication beginning April 11th. News 10 spoke with Publisher of the newspaper George Carey on the phone. He talked about what caused this move.

Carey is the President of Clinton Color Crafters which is the corporation that owns the Daily Clintonian. He and his sister own all stock in the corporation.

Carey says it was their decision to stop publication of the newspaper. This is simply due to the struggling economy because of COVID-19. Carey says that nobody is advertising, there’s no money to run the business.

In his words, he said, “we don’t have a choice”. Carey said although necessary, this was a very tough decision.

“It’s emotionally painful quite frankly,” he said, “We’ve had a ton of employees, thousands of carrier people—kids. They’ve been very good through the years.”

Carey says that their corporation, Clinton Color Crafters will still function and be in use for things like job printing and direct mail, but the future of the newspaper is uncertain.

“We just gotta wait and see how the cards fall on this economy and everything,” Carey concluded, “We’re going to run our business, Clinton Color Crafters, as long as we can.”

Carey says that they have received hundreds of phone calls, letters, and emails complimenting them on everything they’ve done over the last 60-70 years. There’s no question this newspaper will be missed by its community.