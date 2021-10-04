The Covered Bridge Festival is making a comeback in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One annual fall event is back in the Wabash Valley.

The annual Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County is starting Friday, October 8. This is Indiana's largest festival.

Last year's festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Jim Meece, the president of the Parke County Board of Commissioners, said it was hard to cancel the event last year.

"We knew we were going to have thousands and thousands of infected people coming to this little county of 16, 17 thousand people," he said. "So, there really was no way to justify having the festival other than making a purely economic decision where we didn't want people to lose money."

Still, organizers are mindful of the spread of COVID. Meece said there would not be any mandates on what people could and couldn't do. Instead, organizers will be promoting good health practices. A booth will be set up for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the festival.

"We're doing all the things we can to help people protect themselves," Meece said. "But, mainly it's up to them to protect themselves, and take care of themselves now."

With other large events happening across the country, Meece said organizers are confident that the Covered Bridge Festival will be a safe place for everyone.

"We look at the Big Ten events, football games, and see how packed they are," he said. "And we think outside, we're going to be just fine. And we certainly believe that to be true."

The Covered Bridge Festival starts later this week in Parke County. Are you worried about the large crowds the festival brings, and COVID-19? @CaitlinHuntWTHI #Poll #CoveredBridgeFestival — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) October 4, 2021

With many people sure to travel to Parke County over the ten-day festival, it should be an event to help many local businesses. Meece said this is the most important part of the festival.

"The real thing for me is all the good that can come from this festival by the funds that are raised by those organizations that work so hard to do so much good for so many people," he said.

