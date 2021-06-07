Following lower than normal numbers in 2020, the common cold is set for a comeback

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The number of patients hospitalized because of the flu was well below average in 2020.

Many experts believe that's because of people wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing. As COVID-19 regulations begin to ease up, the number of people who get the flu has risen.

Cayla Brewer, a Nurse Practitioner at Union Health, says those numbers can be seen locally.

"We definitely are seeing an increase in the common cold. We've seen a decrease in Covid, but the common cold and Covid have similar symptoms so sometimes it makes it difficult to tell which one it is," says Brewer.

She also suggests getting yourself tested for COVID-19, even if you think it's just a cold.