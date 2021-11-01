The Clay County jail may be expanding...but some local residents are against the plan

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County commissioners updated residents on the progress of their plan to expand the Clay County jail on Monday.

The commissioners expressed the importance of expanding the jail to allow for more people to come in. As of right now, the jail is at capacity, so the expansion will allow it to grow and hold more immigration and customs enforcement detainees.

The president of Clay County commissioners, Paul Sinders, says this a major need for the community as the jail continues to fill up.

"We have hit 80%. Sometimes we are over that, unfortunately. So it is time for us to consider possibilities of what we can and should do for the present and for the future" says Sinders.

The commissioners think now is the time to expand the jail because of low-interest rates. Many residents expressed their concerns about the price of the expansion and how it will affect their taxes. Sinder made it clear that this expansion will not affect them.

"I've heard many people say there is gonna be a huge increase in taxes, and that's gonna cost the people of clay county additionally. no, that is incorrect. There will be no increase in taxes for anyone" says Sinders.

Many residents in attendance expressed their concerns about the proposed plan. One woman says the money being spent for the expansion should go elsewhere. Mari Luna is the community organizer for the Cosecha Indiana organization. She tells News 10 the money can be better utilized to help immigrants and drug addicts receive help.

"Local residents here want more resources and funding going towards mental health awareness and recovery, not continuing criminalization," says Luna.

Luna says instead of criminalizing people, the community should offer them helpful resources.

As of right now, there is no deadline for when the decision to update the jail needs to be made.