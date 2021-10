SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is set to receive $50,000 in grant money.

That money will go towards the creation of a 'Lilly Pad' walkway at the new Sullivan Pool.

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation awarded the city the money.

Town officials plan to feature a rock wall, water slides, a diving board, and interactive water features. That's to go along with a sundeck, concession stands, cabanas, and dry seating.

The pool is expected to open in the summer of 2022.