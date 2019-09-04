City of Marshal looks to change ordinances to ban the sale of pot

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - City leaders in Marshall, Illinois want to prohibit the sale of cannabis in the city.

On Wednesday, an ordinance committee met to talk about changing some of the ordinances to make that possible.

When the State of Illinois passed a law legalizing recreational marijuana the state left it up to local governmental entities to determine whether they're going to allow it to bold sold in their cities and counties.

One Marshall city councilman told News 10 he doesn't think the city will be hurt by not allowing the business.

"I think most people within Marshall city limits and within the county would agree that the use of marijuana is not a positive thing for our community...and so prohibiting there would be the right thing to do," John Hasten said.

The council is considering a second ordinance.

It would prohibit the smoking of marijuana in the same locations smoking tobacco is not allowed.

The ordinances are only in the discussion phase, and nothing is final.