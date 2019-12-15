The Christmas for Kids program will provide nearly 1200 kids with a Christmas this year

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI)- Something very special is going on inside the Dugger Community Building.

Christmas for Kids is turning the gym into the North Pole!

It's something 14-year-old Layten Rehmel has done for the past several years.

"It's pretty cool honestly like it's just this empty gym and you just put all these toys in there," said Rehmel.

Rehmel told News 10 that almost every toy you can think of is in this gym.

Every year the organization provides a full Christmas to kids and families in need all over Sullivan County.

Volunteers start their shopping at the start of the year.

Rehmel said his favorite part is helping Santa on Christmas Eve.

"We dress up as characters from the North Pole and go into the kid's houses. You just see them they're just so happy to see us it's like it really makes you feel good about what you're doing," said Rehmel.

"It's for kids you know and every kid deserves the best," said Roberta Russell, the co-director of Christmas for Kids.

She's also Layten's grandmother.

Russell told us families who are in need fill out an application.

They're able to pick up the toys on Monday and Tuesday.

This year, they'll surprise nearly 1200 kids.

"My goal is for no child and there is no excuse for any child in our county to be without Christmas. We can provide for them," said Russell.

Russell said they restock after every day.

That way they won't run out of any toy.

They even deliver to nursing homes.

Rehmel said he's learned a thing or two watching his grandmother make so many so happy.

"Nothing's going to really get improved everyone's just going to be out there for themselves and you need people who want to help others in the world," said Rehmel.

There will also be a day where families can walk into the north pole.

That'll be this Tuesday evening at 6:30.

Russell said all you need is your child's birth certificate and a photo ID.