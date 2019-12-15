Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Christmas for Kids program will provide nearly 1200 kids with a Christmas this year

The Christmas for Kids program has brought the north pole to the Wabash Valley. Volunteers turned a local gym into a booming operation to spread Christmas joy.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI)- Something very special is going on inside the Dugger Community Building.

Christmas for Kids is turning the gym into the North Pole!

It's something 14-year-old Layten Rehmel has done for the past several years.

"It's pretty cool honestly like it's just this empty gym and you just put all these toys in there," said Rehmel. 

Rehmel told News 10 that almost every toy you can think of is in this gym.

Every year the organization provides a full Christmas to kids and families in need all over Sullivan County.

Volunteers start their shopping at the start of the year.

Rehmel said his favorite part is helping Santa on Christmas Eve.

"We dress up as characters from the North Pole and go into the kid's houses. You just see them they're just so happy to see us it's like it really makes you feel good about what you're doing," said Rehmel. 

"It's for kids you know and every kid deserves the best," said Roberta Russell, the co-director of Christmas for Kids.

She's also Layten's grandmother.

Russell told us families who are in need fill out an application.

They're able to pick up the toys on Monday and Tuesday.

This year, they'll surprise nearly 1200 kids.

"My goal is for no child and there is no excuse for any child in our county to be without Christmas. We can provide for them," said Russell. 

Russell said they restock after every day.

That way they won't run out of any toy.

They even deliver to nursing homes.

Rehmel said he's learned a thing or two watching his grandmother make so many so happy.

"Nothing's going to really get improved everyone's just going to be out there for themselves and you need people who want to help others in the world," said Rehmel. 

There will also be a day where families can walk into the north pole.

That'll be this Tuesday evening at 6:30.

Russell said all you need is your child's birth certificate and a photo ID.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow showers tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Christmas for Kids

Image

Lessons and Carols

Image

INDOT deploys salt trucks, ISP shares reminders for drivers

Image

Fill the Truck with Santa

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Big year of giving for Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Building fire under investigation

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Avon vs Terre Haute South

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax