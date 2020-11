INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is helping families shop without leaving home.

You can now explore the museum's store virtually.

The first option has a 360-degree view of the store. You can click through the displays and see the items you can buy. Once you make up your mind, you can pay online and have your items shipped.

The other option is to set up a video-call with a personal shopper.

