The Census and college students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is home to several colleges and universities. While students may move away after graduation - they have to be counted for the Census while they live here.
'Home' would be considered the place students live and sleep most of the time. In most cases - that's the college town.
Parents should only include their children in college if they live with them full time during the school year.
There are more specific circumstances on how students should file. To learn more, click here.
