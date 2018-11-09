The Catholic Charities Christmas store needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This holiday season, you can help families have some special items underneath the tree.

The Catholic Charities Christmas Store is in need of donations for the season.

The store provides necessities to families in need.

This year, they are serving almost 500 families.

Organizers say it's an important part of the community.

"I think we bring more than just gifts under the tree. I think in some cases we bring the families together," Catholic Charities Development Director, Jennifer Buell said.

The store is in need of specialty items for teens, like posters and sports equipment...along with baby clothes and personal hygiene items.

You can drop items off at the Catholic Charities office or Bethany House.

If you would like to volunteer your time, you can call them at 812-232-1447.