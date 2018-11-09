TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This holiday season, you can help families have some special items underneath the tree.
The Catholic Charities Christmas Store is in need of donations for the season.
The store provides necessities to families in need.
This year, they are serving almost 500 families.
Organizers say it's an important part of the community.
"I think we bring more than just gifts under the tree. I think in some cases we bring the families together," Catholic Charities Development Director, Jennifer Buell said.
The store is in need of specialty items for teens, like posters and sports equipment...along with baby clothes and personal hygiene items.
You can drop items off at the Catholic Charities office or Bethany House.
If you would like to volunteer your time, you can call them at 812-232-1447.
Related Content
- Local fraternity makes large donation to Catholic Charities Christmas Store
- The Catholic Charities Christmas store needs your help
- Catholic Charities breaks ground on new building
- Catholic Charities hosts annual benefit dinner
- Meijer and Catholic Charities team up to feed the hungry
- Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities
- Donation will help Catholic Charities with nearly 60,000 meals
- Popeyes donates proceeds to Catholic Charities in Terre Haute
- New local store to make weekly donations to charities
- New Terre Haute store to donate extra items to charity