The Care Project aims to collect items for transgender individuals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is National Coming Out Month.

One local organization is collecting donations for transgender individuals who have completed top or bottom surgery.

Social work interns at the Pride Center in Terre Haute are running this Care Project.

They're taking donations through November 19th.

They're looking for hygiene products and monetary donations, among other things.

Organizers say it's important to support them while they become their true self.

Where to donate: