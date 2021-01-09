Clear

The COVID-19 vaccine plan for the Wabash Valley

As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to the Wabash Valley, here's a look at how each county will be handling the process.

Posted: Jan 9, 2021 1:57 PM
Updated: Jan 9, 2021 2:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to the Wabash Valley, here's a look at how each county we've received information from will be handling the process. We will keep this story updated with the latest information. 

INFORMATION ABOUT THE VACCINE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccines under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), meaning the vaccines must be proven safe and effective in the same way that all medications and devices must be. The vaccines have been found in trials to be 94 percent to 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in participants. Side effects are temporary and are generally mild, including fatigue, headache and sometimes fever.

Two doses are required at least 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination.

Even vaccinated persons may still be able to infect others. After you are vaccinated, please continue wearing a mask and quarantining if you are a close contact of a positive case.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT 

WHO IS CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE IN INDIANA?

  • Are you 80+?
  • Do you work/volunteer in healthcare?
  • Are you exposed to COVID19 infected material?

VIGO COUNTY
Individuals age 80 and older can register beginning at 9 a.m. Friday by going to ourshot.in.gov, searching for a nearby vaccine clinic, and selecting an appointment time. Appointments may also be made by calling 211. A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

Vigo County’s vaccination site will be located in the council chambers in the Annex Building. Parking will be available in the North parking lot. Appointments will be available on January 12-15 and 19-22 from 9a-12p and 1-3p.

Individuals MUST have an ID with proof of age. Those without an ID or that do not fall into the eligible vaccination group will not receive the vaccination.

PARKE COUNTY
The Parke County Health Department is now scheduling appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients.

The vaccine is available to 1) people age 80 and older 2) licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact. A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.

The Parke County Health Department will be working with EMS to administer the vaccine. We would suggest wearing clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm. We will be administering the Moderna vaccine only, at this time. If someone in the 80 and older population does not have access to a computer or the internet, a family member may register for them. You may also call 211 to register. We will begin vaccinating on Friday, January 15th at the Parke County Fairgrounds.

SULLIVAN COUNTY
The Sullivan County Health Department is now scheduling appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients.

The vaccine is now available to individuals age 80 and older, as well as to licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions with patients or infectious material or work in a public-facing position that requires in-person contact. A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.

Sullivan County Health Department is excited to begin local vaccination efforts. Our Health Department plans a drive-up clinic at the Health Department in which people will pull into a designated parking spot on the west side of the Sullivan County Health Department building at 27 S Main Street. Appointments may be arranged by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Citizens without access to a computer may call 211 to arrange an appointment.

