TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Boy's Children's Home in Terre Haute is getting used to a fresh look.
That's after a paint job from the Terre Haute Association of Realtors. They teamed up with the Homeowners Association.
It is part of their Community Care Day. Volunteers painted furniture, walls, and other areas throughout the home.
About 20 to 25 volunteers were there to help.
Related Content
- The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look
- 19th and Poplar Shamrock receives a fresh coat of paint
- Children's insurance program receives only patchwork funding
- 116 children receiving better child care
- Illinois boy needs help receiving service dog
- Boys and Girls Club receives $2,200 donation
- Boys and Girls Club receives $1,000 donation
- Fresh Thyme celebrates Earth Day with community
- TH Children's Museum receives more help in new volunteers
- Indoor farmer's market brings fresh food to community
Scroll for more content...