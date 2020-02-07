The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Boy's Children's Home in Terre Haute is getting used to a fresh look.

That's after a paint job from the Terre Haute Association of Realtors. They teamed up with the Homeowners Association.

It is part of their Community Care Day. Volunteers painted furniture, walls, and other areas throughout the home.

About 20 to 25 volunteers were there to help.