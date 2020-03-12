The Big Ten Conference cancels remaining tournament

(WLFI) — The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
According to a released statement, Officials will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
