The Big Ten Conference cancels remaining tournament

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: WLFI Staff

According to a released statement, Officials will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

