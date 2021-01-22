The Bernie Sanders Meme makes the rounds locally

We're sure you've seen the Senator Bernie Sanders meme. If you haven't, here's how it got started.

Someone snapped the below photo of the Senator during President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this week, looking cold and uncomfortable. He also had the gloves that people are loving.

Now we are finding some local organizations get in on the fun!

The first one we found had Sanders hanging out on the ropes course at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The next post we found was posted by Haute Happenings, with credit to Stephanie Taylor-Jones, and her nephew.

The Bernie memes are taking over the interweb! And downtown TH.

This one has Sanders hanging out downtown with the Max Ehrmann statue.

The Eugene V. Debs foundation got in on the fun too! The Sanders meme made a stop at the Debs Home and Museum on 8th Street in Terre Haute.

The Wabash Valley Habitat ReStore added Sanders to the front of their building on Wabash Avenue.

Hopping on the Bernie Sanders Meme trend. Just too funny not to!

And last up, the Senator made a stop at WTHI-TV in downtown Terre Haute!