The Benefits of Trees on Arbor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Arbor day was on Friday.

But this is a day that you can celebrate after the official date has come and gone.

The day focuses on trees and their impact on our environment.

Trees are notoriously good for us in many different ways.

The first way is they absorb carbon dioxide, and give off oxygen. That’s beneficial because humans are the opposite. We give off carbon dioxide and need oxygen.

But it’s not just us that trees benefit. Carbon dioxide has a negative effect on our environment.

Each mature tree helps absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year. That means trees help fight against climate change.

Trees also help in urban areas.

By having more vegetation such as trees, much of the rainwater that falls gets absorbed.

This helps fight against flooding.

Finally, trees can help our homes be more efficient. They can provide shade in the summer to keep us cool.

And in the winter, they can act as a natural wind block against harsh winter winds.

So if you can, get outside and plant a tree.

Before you do though, make sure there are no restrictions on planting in your neighborhood.

To dig in your neighborhood: https://811now.com/

The Arbor Day Foundation: https://www.arborday.org/