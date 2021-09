WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - For the thousands of people diagnosed with blood cancers and diseases, bone marrow transplants are imperative.

Finding a match for those people can be difficult.

Organizations like 'The National Marrow Donor Program' are working to make it easier.

The 'Be the Match Program' is working to increase access to transplants for patients earlier in their diagnosis.

The program is looking for donors between the ages of 18 and 40.

