The Battle of the Books - Middle schoolers face off at Ivy Tech

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County students showed off their book knowledge on Thursday.

Ivy Tech hosted the Middle School Battle of the Books.

The students read and discussed 20 young Hoosier books this school year.

On Thursday, they answered questions about the bigs in the big annual competition.

The coaches told us things can get intense.

"They all get to go on stage kind of like a bracket, questions from al 20 books, and there are some speed rounds, some tie-breaking rounds," West Vigo Librarian Rachel Williams said.

Teachers hope this event encourages students to keep reading in the years ahead.