TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new program in Terre Haute is helping people get sober.
The sober living facility was created by The Bridge Church.
It's called The Avenues.
It was created five months ago and already has four women in the program.
One of those women is Samantha Spurr
She has struggled with addiction for 15 years.
Now, she's getting sober.
Spurr has been at The Avenues for eight weeks.
She said losing her kids because of addiction is the hardest thing she's been through.
"I've walked away from my kids more than once. My kids are older. My oldest daughter is 11, and she knows nothing besides me walking away." said Spurr.
Having a second chance at life with her kids has inspired her to begin this fresh start.
Spurr isn't the only one who's been motivated.
Abbigail Montgomery has been part of The Avenues program for seven weeks.
She said her kids are also what keeps her motivated.
I don't know how I even survived. I thought about taking my life numerous times. The only thing that did keep me going was my kids," said Montgomery.
Spurr and Montgomery have been on this journey together.
They said it's the motivation like this from others that makes things a little easier.
"I mean just to have girls that are around the same age group you know what I mean. We've done the same things, and it just it helps," said Spurr.
The church hopes to help more people like Spurr and Montgomery.
Organizers and volunteers are working on renovating the second house.
If you're interested in helping out, you can contact the Bridge Church directly.
You can help by donating supplies, or even time helping work.
Related Content
- 'The Avenues,' a sober living facility is looking to expand after several success stories
- Former director of sober living facility gets a new trial date
- New assisted living facility holds informational meetings
- Nuclear Medicine Week: A look inside Union Hospital's expanded facility
- Honey Creek Collision expanding with a new facility
- National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
- Safe and Sober rides offered this New Year's Eve
- Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign starting
- Crews work on new assisted living facility in Terre Haute
- Brazil expands economic district