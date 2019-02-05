'The Avenues,' a sober living facility is looking to expand after several success stories

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- A new program in Terre Haute is helping people get sober.

The sober living facility was created by The Bridge Church.

It's called The Avenues.

It was created five months ago and already has four women in the program.

One of those women is Samantha Spurr

She has struggled with addiction for 15 years.

Now, she's getting sober.

Spurr has been at The Avenues for eight weeks.

She said losing her kids because of addiction is the hardest thing she's been through.

"I've walked away from my kids more than once. My kids are older. My oldest daughter is 11, and she knows nothing besides me walking away." said Spurr.

Having a second chance at life with her kids has inspired her to begin this fresh start.

Spurr isn't the only one who's been motivated.

Abbigail Montgomery has been part of The Avenues program for seven weeks.

She said her kids are also what keeps her motivated.

I don't know how I even survived. I thought about taking my life numerous times. The only thing that did keep me going was my kids," said Montgomery.

Spurr and Montgomery have been on this journey together.

They said it's the motivation like this from others that makes things a little easier.

"I mean just to have girls that are around the same age group you know what I mean. We've done the same things, and it just it helps," said Spurr.

The church hopes to help more people like Spurr and Montgomery.

Organizers and volunteers are working on renovating the second house.

If you're interested in helping out, you can contact the Bridge Church directly.

You can help by donating supplies, or even time helping work.