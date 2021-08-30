The American Red Cross in Indiana is stepping up to help after Hurricane Ida - they need your help

The American Red Cross in Indiana has mobilized to help the victims of Hurricane Ida - but they still need your help.

Right now, in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, there are more than a million power customers in the dark.

The Red Cross needs volunteers

The Red Cross says it needs volunteers to help with local and national disaster response. You can sign up to volunteer right here.

If you can't volunteer, but you'd like to donate - you can do that right here.

Do you need help?

If you or someone you know needs a safe shelter in the New Orleans area, here's how you can find it:

Text "LASHELTER" to 898-211

Text "NOLAREADY" to 77295

Call 211

Click on RedCross.org

Call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767)

Download the Red Cross Emergency app

Brice Johnson, our central Indiana chapter executive director, is currently in Baton Rouge, LA to help with hurricane relief efforts for those affected by the storm. Hear from him on how you can serve & help. #HurricaneIda #RedCross pic.twitter.com/FaHqLIDmPD — American Red Cross (Indiana Region) (@INRedCross) August 30, 2021

The Red Cross provided the following updates on their storm efforts:

Thousands of people fled Ida’s path and spent Sunday night in Red Cross and community shelters. The number of open shelters and people staying in them is changing hourly. As of midnight 8/30/21, the Red Cross was providing emergency evacuation sheltering to over 2,500 individuals in 60 Red Cross shelters and partners shelters for Ida alone. This is an increase of over 1,900 people from Saturday night/Sunday morning. We expect this number to increase over the course of the next day due to the large number of people in coastal parishes who did not evacuate but now may need shelter.

#HurricaneIda is still over Louisiana as a category 4 storm. 600 Red Cross volunteers are ready to respond and provide relief to those impacted. pic.twitter.com/dYiyRsEp3s — American Red Cross #HurricaneIda (@RedCross) August 29, 2021

Hundreds of Red Cross disaster responders are currently supporting evacuees and hundreds more responders are en route to the affected areas to provide additional support. Once the airports re-open we’ll be able to get additional staff on scene more quickly (right now they’re flying into neighboring states and driving into Louisiana). All our workforce and shelters are safe following the hurricane’s impact yesterday.

In addition to pre-positioned supplies, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals into Louisiana and Mississippi this weekend. We currently have enough material resources on the ground and in transit to meet our planning assumptions of needs. 42 trailers are currently in-motion for post-landfall, and 35 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) from around the nation are in transit to Louisiana and Mississippi.