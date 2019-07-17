The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a race you have to see to believe.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt raced a homing pigeon on Wednesday.

It's something new this year as part of the Sullivan County 4h Fair.

The pigeon belongs to Paisley Wright, one of the 4H members.

They raced from the fairgrounds to a pigeon loft 15 miles away. (for the police...seven for the pigeon)

The winner was the pigeon by just two minutes.

Wright has challenged the sheriff and the chief deputy for next year's fair.