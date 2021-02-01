The Alzheimer's Association is pushing for house bill 1542 to pass

INDIANA, (WTHI) - The Alzheimer's Association is urging lawmakers to pass house bill 1542.

This is geared toward strengthening Indiana's approach to Alzheimer's and dementia.

House bill 1542 will do three main things.

Require the state of Indiana to have a dementia coordinator within state government.

Have a revised and updated plan for Alzheimer's dementia diseases for the state and provide basic training for first responders on how to engage with folks who have dementia.

"Alzheimer's is actually the most expensive disease in America. So we believe that as Indiana has more resources invested in the front end, a stronger plan to tackle this issue then we can actually make a difference for a lot of people in their lives when there dealing with this disease," said Natalie Sutton.

Natalie Sutton is the executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

She says 110 thousand Hoosiers are suffering from this disease.

"And then once we have a plan, we definitely would like to make changes and execute that plan so that we can make a difference for those living with dementia and their caregivers and as well as our health care system," said Sutton.

Representative Ethan Manning is the author of the bill.

He says house bill 1542 would be a great asset to Hoosiers.

"We can better coordinate the state's response to dementia and dementia-related illnesses then we'll just be better off."

The bill still has to go through three steps.

It must have a hearing in the house public health committee.

Step two, move to the Indiana house for a vote, then to the senate so it can move through the legislative process.