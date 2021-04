WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Calling all young Hoosier artists, the 500 Festival wants you to participate in the "Kickoff to May Coloring Contest."

They want you to print out the page, at this link, and decorate the state with your favorite thing about May in Indiana.

When you're done, you'll need to submit it.

Sorry adults, this contest is for kids 12 and under.

Two grand prize winners will be selected - and they will receive $500 scholarships.

The deadline to get your entry in is April 30.