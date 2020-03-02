The 500 Festival Princesses have been announced - and the Wabash Valley is well represented

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 Festival Princesses have been revealed - and the Wabash Valley is well represented.
There are three young ladies from Terre Haute, one from Sullivan, three that attend Indiana State University, and one goes to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The 500 Festival Princesses serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival.
Leading up to the Indy 500 in May, the princesses are involved in statewide outreach programs, they will attend all 500 Festival events, and celebrate the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The program started in 1959.
