TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 22 Push Up Challenge is making its way around the Wabash Valley. The challenge is a way to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Studies show 22 veterans kill themselves every day.

If you are challenged, you'll record yourself doing 22 push-ups, and then challenge someone else.

The Hamilton Center is helping to encourage the challenge locally. Organizers hope the community comes together for the cause.

The challenge goes until September 22.