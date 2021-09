VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - WTHI-TV is set to host the 2021 Senior Expo.

It happens Wednesday at the Haute City Center. The event will showcase resources for seniors living in the Wabash Valley.

Businesses will have information about their products and services. While there, you can also learn about assisted living, health care, finances, and activities.

The expo takes place from 9 am until 1 pm.