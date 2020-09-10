Clear

The 1918 flu caused Halloween cancellations across the US. It could happen again

On the list of traditions canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween might be next on the cultural hit list.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- On the list of traditions canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween might be next on the cultural hit list.

Los Angeles County, for example, has led the charge by issuing formal guidance that recommends against trick-or-treating and bans outright haunted houses, festivals and other traditional festivities that would fall under current Covid-19 health guidelines, according to the county's public health department.

The decision is history repeating itself: During the 1918 influenza pandemic, "Halloween parties in general, as well as other social functions attracting large numbers of people (were) discouraged" by LA health authorities, according to an October 30, 1918, Los Angeles Times report.

The fall of 1918 was the second and worst wave of the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed between 50 million and 100 million people worldwide.

"Not only was the peak of death right before Halloween, but they were still experiencing pretty severe waves," said Carolyn Orbann, an associate teaching professor in the department of health sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The highest death rates occurred from October to December, possibly due to a deadlier strain of the virus and crowding in hospitals and military camps.

"In most places in the United States, by October 31 of 1918, conditions would have been grim," said Elizabeth Outka, a professor of English at the University of Richmond and author of the book "Viral Modernism: The Influenza Pandemic and Interwar Literature."

"A lot of things were shut down: stores, schools, churches," said Outka. "There was widespread disruption and a widespread sense that public gatherings were not a good idea."

As the flu ravaged the globe, many US cities saw the need to restrict or ban Halloween celebrations.

'A kill-joy of Halloween's usual festivities'
"Oct. 31 — noiseless Halloween! Never heard of one?" wrote a reporter for a local newspaper in Santa Ana, California. "Well, San Francisco is going to have one tonight, Chief of Police White announced this afternoon. Noise disturbs influenza patients, he declared—and San Francisco has thousands of cases.

"The board of health's order forbidding parties, further acts as a kill-joy of Halloween's usual festivities."

San Franciscan authorities weren't the only municipal leaders to throw water on denizens' appetites for spine-tingling chills and spirits.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania, banned all "Hallowe'ening" over concerns that celebrating "might be the means of spreading the disease which is claiming so many lives in other parts of the country," said Burgess J. E. Peebles, as reported in the Latrobe Bulletin. Peebles added that he would integrate plainclothesmen into the police force but trusted everyone would comply so that arrests wouldn't be necessary.

St. Louis's health commissioner shut down Halloween parties, football games and other public gatherings.

The city of Rochester, New York, thought any "fun should be curtailed." The night's "revels (lacked) the spirit of previous affairs," Buffalo journalists reported. Denver anticipated a quiet night as well, as the city banned parties where "ducking for apples, pinning a tail on a donkey while blindfolded and other amusements and features" were usually enjoyed.

With war in mind, some cities banned traditions that would have wasted food. "I saw a report from Missouri where I guess normally they would throw dry corn into each other's houses," Orbann said. "It said, 'the price of corn is too high for us to scatter the dry corn.' So the kids scattered the white fuzz that comes off of cattails around ponds."

Though cities banned public gatherings, some people still threw house parties. "People weren't flaunting rules," Orbann said, "but instead working within existing rules as they were understood at the time."

The costs of carrying on
Witnessing the horrors of the 1918 flu didn't mean that gatherings "weren't happening as we see with (Covid-19)," Outka said.

"In 1918, there were stacks of coffins, stacks of bodies, grave diggers were just exhausted and more and more overrun," Outka added. "But nevertheless, there is this sense of an invisible enemy that makes it hard to — if you're not sick, or if somebody in your house is not — to remember how incredibly dangerous this is. ... People desire normalcy."

Dallas saw "unusually rough and boisterous" celebrations during the Halloween of 1918, according to a Dallas Evening Journal report.

"Members of the Dallas police and the attendants at the Emergency Hospital are breathing sighs of relief at the passing of Halloween with its din, noise, pranks and accidents," the report began.

"The police squad wagon was kept on the run making investigations, and the ambulance and Emergency Hospital staff had an unusual rush of business." Crowds of mischievous boys wreaked havoc; police received false reports; and accidents left both people injured and cars damaged.

Though the virus people are dealing with now is new, the fatigue caused by the crisis is not. A reporter for The Birmingham News in Alabama wrote that "after almost a month of confinement and smarting under the bitterness of a closed city ordinance, all of Birmingham 'cracked under the strain' and went 'Halloweening.'"

"This night was more gloriously observed and property was more thoroughly devastated than at any time," he added. "Ghosts by the thousands swarmed through the streets."

One night of fun might have been part of the price some paid for increasing mortality. Fatalities from the flu peaked in November, which was reportedly the deadliest month of the pandemic — though largely due to Armistice Day on November 11, which marked the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany and temporarily ceased warfare on the Western Front.

Halloween during (another) unprecedented pandemic
That Los Angeles County's restriction on traditional celebrations occurred in 1918 as well is "somehow comforting," Orbann said, since that pandemic eventually ended.

As we approach Halloween, "everything that is a large gathering is likely to be on the table," Orbann added.

And we might look to the safer choices of the past when considering how to celebrate Halloween this year.

"Based on my research of 1918," Outka said, "it certainly seems like a reasonable thing to do something different for Halloween this year, even though I love the holiday and I think it's really great.

"I think being alive is also really great."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute giving tree helps people with free masks

Image

Every year 800,000 people commit suicide, a local group is working to raise awareness, and help peop

Image

Western wildfires impacting the Wabash Valley

Image

Registration open for CANDLES Holocaust Museum's trip to Auschwitz

Image

Wabash Valley school district struggles to provide internet coverage due to national demand

Image

Union Hospital prepares for flu season amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Income tax deferral

Image

Sullivan students step outside of the classroom to give back to the environment

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

'See You in Terre Haute' organizers see progress in community plan

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 255613

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1324015100
DuPage15592540
Lake15379475
Will12505362
Kane11826317
St. Clair5779176
Madison4631113
Winnebago4609147
McHenry4161116
Champaign372820
Peoria271242
McLean269717
Rock Island251065
Kankakee243572
Sangamon203041
Unassigned1987219
Kendall176125
LaSalle141954
Tazewell130111
DeKalb127336
Coles115125
Macon113929
Jackson108624
Williamson106824
Boone93223
Clinton88419
Adams82910
Randolph8027
Effingham6801
Whiteside59919
Morgan57921
Grundy5535
Monroe55115
Henry5443
Ogle5315
Knox5053
Jefferson49937
Bureau4639
Union45124
Macoupin4106
Vermilion4094
Stephenson4036
Franklin3891
Marion3750
McDonough35215
Logan3461
Cass33711
Woodford3323
Jersey3267
Iroquois32119
Perry30913
Lee2871
Warren2771
Shelby2753
Montgomery27411
Christian2697
Livingston2454
Douglas2425
Fayette2173
Bond2124
Lawrence2060
Jo Daviess2002
Saline1913
Crawford1811
Moultrie1813
Cumberland1724
Jasper1677
Hancock1642
Greene1611
Wayne1522
Carroll1514
White1440
Washington1421
Pulaski1401
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1222
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1080
Mason1001
Piatt990
Edgar962
Richland964
Menard850
Pike851
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt611
Marshall600
Henderson570
Scott530
Alexander511
Hamilton490
Edwards480
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Putnam260
Brown250
Hardin230
Pope231
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 101485

Reported Deaths: 3397
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19387752
Lake9601301
Elkhart5874101
St. Joseph554196
Allen5411187
Hamilton4259107
Vanderburgh281323
Hendricks2480118
Johnson2105122
Clark191053
Cass18979
Porter186043
Tippecanoe178513
Delaware161358
Vigo156617
Monroe155936
Madison143274
LaPorte125437
Howard116762
Floyd116058
Kosciusko110817
Bartholomew109756
Marshall93823
Boone89546
Dubois88717
Warrick87731
Hancock85042
Noble84132
Grant77532
Jackson7149
Henry66822
Wayne66212
Shelby63928
Morgan63135
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59628
Clinton57711
Daviess55725
Harrison51924
Lawrence48227
Montgomery47221
Putnam4668
White46413
Decatur43338
Knox3998
Miami3992
Greene38335
DeKalb3807
Fayette37812
Gibson3554
Jasper3512
Scott32710
Steuben3217
Sullivan31111
Jennings29012
Franklin28325
Carroll26213
Orange26124
Clay2565
Ripley2568
Washington2431
Posey2420
Whitley2346
Wabash2327
Jefferson2263
Wells2232
Starke2187
Fulton2152
Adams2093
Tipton20522
Perry19814
Randolph1947
Huntington1873
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1460
Rush1414
Martin1310
Pike1141
Vermillion1130
Fountain1052
Pulaski1051
Brown912
Blackford882
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford770
Ohio747
Union700
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224