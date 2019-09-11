The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

In honor of the lost lives, several community members are coming together to reflect on the tragedy.

There are currently 2,977 American flags placed on campus at Indiana State University. The flags represent each of the individuals that were killed during the attacks.

Throughout the morning, local first responders will ring a bell six different times. Each ring will mark the times of the 9/11 attacks.

Those bells will be rung during these times:

• 8:46 a.m.

• 9:03 a.m.

• 9:37 a.m.

• 9:59 a.m.

• 10:03 a.m.

• 10:28 a.m.

News 10 spoke with Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department. He is one of the individuals taking part in the bell ringing. He tells us this day is about remembering all who were impacted by 9/11.

"I think it's important to remember the victims of 911, I think it's important to remember the first responders of 911, and it's important to remember we still have women and men fighting overseas on behalf of that incident. We see them, we appreciate them, and we always keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Adamson said.

Jeff Fisher, Chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department, tells us that during the 8:46 a.m. ring the departments very own 'Fallen Hero' bell will be used.

"I'm honored to ring the bell," Fisher said. "It's going to be a sad day, but what we can take away from that is it's going to be a day of celebration where we remember our fallen and every other first responder."