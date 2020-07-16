The 14th and Chestnut Community Center needs your help as they host summer camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local summer camp needs your help.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute is hosting children.

Normally, Indiana State University students volunteer to help. This year, many will not be in town due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also need masks. Everyone at the camp has to wear one.

"We are going to go through an awful lot of masks that way. Kids lose them and so-fourth. The clothed masks work really well for us because they have their name on it. They turn it back in at night, we wash them. We sanitize them and they wear them again the next day," Bill Felts, the executive director of the center said.

If you would like to donate, check out their Facebook page or website.