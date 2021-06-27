More improvements are coming to this local neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 12 points neighborhood keeps on growing and improving! Just this week, 100+ Women Who Care donated $10,400 to the revitalization efforts.

The 12 Points Revitalization, Inc. was created to inspire economic development in a historic district of Terre Haute, Indiana. Team members of the revitalization efforts say they are grateful and excited for the continued support from the community.

"It's come a long way," Tiffany Baker, Economic Development Chair for 12 Points Revitalization, Inc., said. "The community has really supported this area and it's going to continue to grow."

Baker says she is very proud of all of the hard work that has gone into this project in the last nine months.

"This is our opportunity to send a message to the county, and city, and the people in 12 points showing that their neighborhood matters and we want to see improvements here," she said.

The recent donation will go toward streetscape improvements, colorful murals, and sculptures.