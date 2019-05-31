The '100 deadliest days of summer' is officially here: how you can keep your teen safe behind the wheel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- AAA's '100 deadliest days of summer' has officially begun.

According to AAA, between memorial and labor day, the average number of teen-driver crashes increase by 15%.

In addition, the CDC says teens have among the lowest rates of seat belt use and car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens.

News 10 spoke with locals of the Wabash Valley on the importance of safe driving this summer.

Corianne Barnes is a mother of two with one of the way.

She was involved in several drunk driving accidents as a teen.

"You know of course I drank and drove before, not something I'm proud of but I've also totaled my vehicles out from it and things like that," said Barnes.

As she got older and motherhood took priority she realized how important it is to be aware of those around you on the roadways.

"Luckily it was just myself, but to do those things you don't just risk your own life, you risk the three and four-year-old I have in the back seat and the fetus in my belly. You risk a lot more than just yourself so just be aware that it's not just about yourself you're not just dangering yourself," said Barnes.

Her biggest concerns now are helping other teens avoid the same mistakes she did.

"I get it because I used to have fun and you want to go and do fun things in the summer but you have to be more cautious and more aware because there are so many other people going out in the summer and doing things as well. Just think before you drive," said Barnes.

The good news is there are precautions you can take before hitting the roadway.

Indiana state police say it's important to avoid distractions, make sure both hands are on the wheel, and make sure you are well rested before taking off.

These tips are all things that could help save you or someone else's life this summer.