'That's our job to keep them safe,' schools in Paris, Illinois add new pin door locks to classrooms

With the pull of a pin, classroom doors will lock within seconds. That's in addition to the locks that already keep doors secured at all times. Teachers and administrators share how important it is to keep students safe at all times.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Safety is always a top priority for schools.

That's why classrooms throughout the Paris Union School District have some new features.

New door locks have been added to keep everyone safe, just in case.

"Let's say a classroom door isn't locked, but you have a kid running through the hallway that needs to run into a room for safety. This allows them to run and pull a pin and then it automatically locks the door for them," said Jeremy Larson, Superintendent of Paris Union School District.

With the simple pull of this pin, the door locks within seconds.

That's in addition to the locks that keep doors secured at all times.

Teachers said this is just another great addition to their school

"I think it's great. You know 20 years ago, we probably didn't think in the same way, and so now we've had a lot of conversations about how to keep our kids safe. It's just one more way to make things more safe and secure. That's our job to keep them safe," said Emily Vaughn.

"If we can just brainstorm and work together, you know and then steal ideas from each other it really helps us just make our schools a safer place for kids," said Larson.

The additional pin door locks are just the latest safety addition added to schools throughout the district.

Bulletproof glass and kiosks are also keeping students safe.

When you enter the front of the elementary schools, you'll see a kiosk.

That's where guests will scan their driver's license to provide a background check.

The device lets the administration know if that guest is a sex offender, or has a court order that doesn't allow them to pick up a child.

These kiosks have been placed in schools throughout the district.

As far as the pin door locks, they're being added throughout Memorial Elementary School.

Next on the to-do list is Carolyn Wenz Elementary and Mayo Middle School.

