That email or text might look like it's from the State of Illinois, but officials warn of a new scam

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new scam in Illinois could end with your identity stolen.

The Secretary of State's office is warning residents of texts and emails that look like they are from the state.

The messages may look official, sometimes including the secretary's logo. The scammers work to trick you into giving out your personal information - including your social security number.

To avoid the scam, do not click on any links or give any information if asked. The Secretary of State's office will never ask for sensitive information through email or text.