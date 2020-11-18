Thanksgiving right around the corner, warning from health officials on gatherings

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- With the holidays around the corner, health officials say they're concerned.

The Vigo County Health Department believes celebrations could cause another spike in COVID-19.

"So you're kind of bringing a lot of people together that haven't been around each other and you don't know exactly where they've been so it's just a big risk for the spread of COVID-19," said Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department.

A spike in positive cases... comes directly from small gatherings like a thanksgiving meal, that's according to the latest numbers by the health department.

The numbers reveal a scary trend... that will only continue to climb unless we take action.

The health department suggests masking up, social distancing, and using disinfectants and hand sanitizers regularly.

Here are some reminders this holiday season:

Wear a mask at all times.

Take food-to-go to avoid taking off your mask around others.

Social distance when possible.

Wash hands often.

Use plastic utensils, avoid sharing the same utensils when it comes to serving food.

These alone are small steps that could help protect loved ones.

"People are going to work going about and they're not wearing their masks and we're seeing a spread from that. So just wear your mask, I know it's annoying but it's just a simple easy thing for you to do to protect your community," said Elder.