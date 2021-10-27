Thanksgiving dinners will cost you more this year...here's why!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thanksgiving is just a month away! Many families are beginning to prepare for Thanksgiving grocery shopping. Consumers may notice the price of some of their favorite festive foods have increased. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation the typical cost for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is around 47 dollars. This year, that price is expected to increase by 5 percent. Prices for foods such as stuffing, pie, and especially turkey have all increased. The reason for price increases can be attributed to labor shortages, suppy chain issues, and shipping delays. Kroc's Butcher Shop's owner, Daren Krockenburger, says his business and customers have been affected by these issues.

"It's gonna affect thanksgiving for sure. We're seeing quite a bit of shortages. We put our orders in for turkeys and hams about a month ago. So just because we were trying to be proactive" says Krockenburger.

Last year, turkey at Kroc's was $1.40 per pound, now it is has increased to $2.00. Krockenburger says he had no choice but to raise the prices of his meat to keep his business afloat.

"We've seen increases of 60 to 80 percent. so it's been a tough year. We have had to adjust our margins quite a bit and we have good cutomers we're thankful for that" says Krockenburger.

Krockenburger encourages consumers to shop locally and help support family-owned businesses. You can save on Thanksgiving groceries this year by purchasing frozen produce, making desserts from scratch, and buying your Thanksgiving meals early when items tend to be on sale.

To find more tips on how to save on your Thanksgiving groceries click here.