Thanking those that keep the lines on - Thursday is Lineman Appreciation Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday was dedicated to honoring the people who keep the power on.
It is National Lineman Appreciation Day.
During Dixie Bee's career, the school welcomed Mike Vicars.
He has worked for 34 years as a lineman with Duke Energy.
Vicars hopes he inspired some students to consider this career and to take school seriously.
"I enjoy going out, getting the power back on. Being a part of the team that keeps the power on 24/7 and we just enjoy doing it," Vicars.
Vicars said it was rewarding to visit with the students on Lineman Appreciation Day.
He reminds you to leave downed powerlines alone, and call the police or the utility company to let them know.
