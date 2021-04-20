Thanking those that keep the lights on - power company celebrates National Lineworkers Appreciation Day

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is celebrating all of the hardworking lineworkers.

It's all part of National Lineworkers Appreciation Day.

The annual recognition spotlights lineworkers' role in powering the lives of millions across the country. Lineworkers are the first responders to get your power up and running again.

Mike Vicars, a 35 year Duke Energy lineworker, talked with News 10 about what it means to him to work for the Wabash Valley in this role.

"It's been a great job. It's gone by very quickly. It's nice when you can go out and there are power outages, and you can restore service and make people happy by getting their power back on," Vicars said.