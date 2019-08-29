'Thank you for your service...' Clark County's sheriff talks about the impact fallen Illinois State Trooper had on the community

CLARK COUNTY, Ill.-- Trooper Nick Hopkins will be laid to rest Sunday.

He was killed in the line of duty last Friday while serving a warrant in East St. Louis.

He served as an Illinois State Trooper for the last 10 years.

During his time he worked closely with the Clark County Sheriff's department and the Casey Police Department.

Earlier today News 10 sat down with the Clark County Sheriff.

He told us many plan to honor Hopkins' legacy moving forward.

Sheriff Bill Brown told us he and others lost a brother.

For him and others, these last few days have been filled with pain and anger.

"Thank you for the way you lived thank you for the friendship and thank you for your sacrifice," said Sheriff Brown.

Those are just some of the last words Sheriff Bill Brown wishes he could've told Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Sheriff Brown told us Hopkins made a home and family in Clark County.

"He was a brother. So positive, happy go lucky laughing all the time he could make you laugh on your worst day Nick could make you laugh," said Sheriff Brown.

Sheriff Brown told us Hopkins' smile and caring attitude touched many lives in Casey and Marshall Ill.

He described Hopkins as a kind soul.

Hopkins put others first.

He did anything for others.

"I'm going to cry that's just part of it. we have the anger we have the grief we have the hurt. it's tough it's hard"

Hopkins may have worn a different uniform and badge.

He worked in a different agency, but Sheriff Brown said Hopkins will always be one of them.

"There will be people saluting him holding their hands over their hearts holding flags and they'll be honoring our fallen brother," said Sheriff Brown.

Trooper Hopkins funeral is this Sunday.

It starts at 10 A.M. at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill.

You're welcomed to come and pay your respects.